June 3, 2021 5:01 pm
0

NYPD Releases Photos of Three More Sought for Vicious Manhattan Assault on Jewish Man

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Images of three suspects in the May 20 attack, released Wednesday by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. Photo: Twitter screenshot

New York police released photos of three additional suspects on Wednesday wanted in connection to a May 20 assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan, which took place after a nearby pro-Palestinian demonstration descended into violence.

“Additional photos of another three individuals wanted in connection to the anti-Semitic assault on May 20th at 1604 Broadway in Manhattan. Know them? Were you there and have better pictures or videos of any of them? Please check and DM us or [call]
@NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS,” the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted Wednesday night.

The victim, Joseph Borgen, 29, was kicked, beaten and pepper-sprayed by the assailants while on his way to a pro-Israel rally in Times Square.

“Moving forward I want to prevent what happened to me to happen to anyone,” Borgen said at a Long Island rally last week organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “No one should be afraid of leaving their house and getting hit in the street.”

On May 28, the NYPD released photographs of three different suspects in the attack. Two individuals have already been charged in connection with the assault: 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi and 23-year-old Wassem Awawdeh.

