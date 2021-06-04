High School Football Coaches Fired for Forcing Student to Eat Pork Against Religious Beliefs

The head football coach and six of his assistant coaches at McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio, have been fired for forcing an athlete to eat pork against his religious beliefs as punishment for missing a workout, according to the local newspaper The Repository.

The Canton City school board voted unanimously on Thursday not to renew the coaching contracts of head coach Marcus Wattley, assistant coaches Cade Brodie and Tyler Thatcher, and assistant baseball coach Romero Harris, who has related weight room duties. The board also decided that assistant football coaches Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat and Josh Grimsley were ineligible for future coaching positions. In a separate vote, the five-member board unanimously hired the district’s interim head football coach for the upcoming sports season.

The district sent its investigation to the Ohio Department of Education’s professional conduct division and the Canton City Police Department for review.

The family of Hebrew Israelite football player at McKinley High School accused Wattley and his assistant coaches of forcing the 17-year-old athlete to eat an entire pepperoni pizza — against his faith’s dietary restrictions — on May 24, as punishment for missing a voluntary May 20 strengthening and conditioning workout in the high school’s gym.

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert said the district’s nearly weeklong investigation into the matter, which included reviewing surveillance footage, found that the coaches’ actions were “inappropriate, demeaning and divisive.” Talbert added that assistant football coach Badre El Bardawil, who was suspended on May 26 with the other coaches amid the investigation, will remain an assistant coach because the evidence “did not show that he performed in the same manner as the other coaches.”