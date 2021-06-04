Friday, June 4th | 25 Sivan 5781

LA Police Arrest Suspect Who Threw Concrete Slab at Synagogue, Kosher Steakhouse

June 4, 2021 4:28 pm
LA Police Arrest Suspect Who Threw Concrete Slab at Synagogue, Kosher Steakhouse

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Security footage of the suspect throwing a concrete slab at the Young Israel of Century City synagogue on May 28. Photo: screenshot

Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of a series of vandalism incidents in recent days, including two in which he threw pieces of concrete at a West LA synagogue and kosher steakhouse.

Jon Knight Prince was arrested Thursday for 13 acts of vandalism between May 26 and Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and was being held on $325,000 bail.

At around 1 a.m. on May 28, Prince attacked the Young Israel of Century City synagogue on Pico Boulevard with a concrete slab several times, failing to break its windows. He then succeeded in smashing a window at Pat’s Restaurant, a nearby kosher steakhouse.

“We will not be frightened by any act by anyone,” Elazar Muskin, leader of the Young Israel, said later that day. “There’s no place in our society, and this country created and built on the principles of freedom of religion, for such acts of vandalism and of hate.”

June 4, 2021 3:40 pm
0

Schenectady, New York School Official Admits ‘Hurt’ Caused by Committee Email Accusing Israel of Ethnic Cleansing

The interim superintendent of Schenectady City Schools near Albany, New York expressed regret for an email by a Schenectady High...

A police spokesperson could not confirm whether Prince’s charges included the attack on the steakhouse, or whether the synagogue incident was being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The vandalism came amid a national spike in antisemitic attacks, including in Los Angeles. Two men have been arrested for a May 18 attack on  diners outside a Beverly Grove sushi restaurant in which assailants shouted “death to Jews,” while on Saturday, two young Jewish boys were shot at with a paintball gun from a passing car after synagogue services.

