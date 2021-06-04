Leading US Jewish Organization Hails Support From Biden, Congress for ‘Life-Saving’ Israeli Missile Defense

The umbrella body representing the main US Jewish communal groups praised on Friday recent US support for helping replenish the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system, which the Israeli military used to successfully intercept hundreds of rockets fired by the Hamas militant group in the recent conflict.

“We are deeply appreciative of the outspoken support from President Biden and his Administration, and from many on both sides of the aisle in the US Congress, for restocking Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system,” said Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Chair Dianne Lob, Chair, CEO William Daroff and Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein.

“Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza fired nearly 4,500 rockets into Israel for eleven consecutive days last month, hoping to murder as many innocent people as possible. Thankfully, the life-saving Iron Dome technology has a 90% interception rate, providing a protective umbrella for the people of Israel — Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike — and minimizing the death and destruction that the terrorists so desperately seek,” they continued.

“We back the growing calls for swiftly approving the critical funding that Israel has requested to resupply the Iron Dome. The preservation of our close ally’s qualitative military edge is imperative as it continues to face ongoing and unpredictable threats to its safety and security.”

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of 55 members of the US Congress penned a letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in support of Iron Dome funding, urging that Israel “must always have the resources it needs to defend itself from incoming rockets when it is targeted again.”

That day, US acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs Joey Hood told an online event organized by the Israel Policy Forum that the administration would support resupplying Israel’s, JTA reported.

“During the conflict, we saw the Iron Dome system, which our nations developed together, save the lives of countless civilians,” Hood said. “The president is clear about this administration’s support for replenishing the system for Israel’s ability to defend itself in the future.”

Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz arrived in Washington, DC on Thursday to meet with Biden officials and discuss American aid for the system, the Iran nuclear issue, and the aftermath of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, among other topics.

“It’s a real pleasure to be here and reconvey Israel’s appreciation for the administration, for the President, for yourself, for the ongoing support, which is very important for us in our challenging area. I’m looking forward to discuss, as we have discussed before, the challenges that we have with Iran, with the Palestinians,” Gantz said in remarks before meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.