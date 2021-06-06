Monday, June 7th | 27 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Knew of Imminent Attack Before Yom Kippur War, Did Not Strike for Fear of International Reaction: Documents

Three Suspects Arrested, Charged in Murder of Israeli Tourist in Baltimore

Victim of Antisemitic New York City Attack: Support From Jewish Community ‘Giving Me the Strength to Continue’

Israel Air Force Kicks Off First F-35 Fighter Jet Drill Abroad With US, Britain and Italy

Faced With a Tsunami of Antisemitism, Diaspora Jews Still Cling to Their Bubble

What Can a Skeptical World Expect From Naftali Bennett?

US Justice Department Got Gag Order on New York Times Execs in Fight Over Email Logs

In Rare Public Outing, Trump Denounces Fauci, China; Dangles 2024 Prospects

Israeli Police Detain Palestinian Activist Twins From East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

Pro-BDS Group Blocks Israeli Ship From Unloading in Oakland

June 6, 2021 5:06 pm
0

Victim of Antisemitic New York City Attack: Support From Jewish Community ‘Giving Me the Strength to Continue’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Joseph Borgen appearing on “The View” on Friday. Photo: screenshot

The young Jewish man who attacked by a gang of pro-Palestinian thugs in the streets of New York City said that he was intent on continuing to be a “proud Jew” and that the support of the Jewish community and his loved ones has given him the strength to deal with the assault, in an interview Friday.

Joseph Borgen, 29, was ambushed, beaten and pepper sprayed by five assailants while returning from a May 20 pro-Israel demonstration, and while he was wearing a kippah.

His attackers voiced antisemitic slurs during the attack.

One of the men, Waseem Awawdeh, 23, said after being arrested, “I’d do it again.”

Speaking with Meghan McCain on the talk show The View, Borgen said, “I’ve been a proud Jew my entire life, I’ve lived in New York my entire life. Never once before was I accosted verbally or felt threatened by the fact that I was Jewish, for wearing a kippah, or anything of that ilk or that nature.”

“In the wake of this incident, the amount of support from the Jewish community, from friends, family, and loved ones, has essentially just reinforced my faith in the people that are my brothers in this religion, just because they give me the strength to continue on,” he said.

“The night when I got back from the hospital, before I could even turn my phone on,” he recounted, “I had hundreds of messages from people, numbers I didn’t even know, people I haven’t spoken to in years.”

“Just having that strength, that support, from everyone around me really just gave me the strength to hopefully make a difference and try to ensure that this could happen to one less person,” Borgen said, “because to be honest, it’s a terrible experience.”

Watch the full interview with Borgen below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.