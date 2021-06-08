Top Canadian Jewish Organization Condemns Islamophobic Car Ramming That Killed Four Members of Muslim Family in London, Ontario

Canada’s leading Jewish advocacy organization has strongly denounced the murder of four members of a Muslim family in a deliberate car ramming on Sunday in the city of London, Ontario.

“Horrified to hear about four people killed in a suspected Islamophobic car ramming in London, Ontario yesterday,” B’nai Brith Canada tweeted on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the victims, and the entire Muslim community. We must all stand strong against hate,” the group said.

Five members of the same family were out walking on Sunday night when a black pickup truck rammed into them as they waited by an intersection. Police subsequently arrested the driver, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who is being held on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal; and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, whose name has not yet been released, were all killed in the attack.

Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemned the attack on the family, who have not been named, as “insidious” and “despicable.”

“To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital — our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover,” Trudeau said.