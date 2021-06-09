Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Incidents Rise by More Than 25 Percent in Czech Republic as Conspiracy Theories Fester Online

Israeli Foreign Ministry Boycotted EU’s Middle East Envoy During Recent Visit: Report

Fighting (and Singing) for Israel in New Jersey

New Survey Shows Young American Jews as Religious as Their Elders, Less Attached to Israel

US Says Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Over the Weekend

British Singer and Radio Host Warned He Faces Jail for Spreading Anti-Jewish ‘Racial Hatred’

They Want to Silence Jews and Israel; It Won’t Work

British Mideast Correspondent Apologizes for Suggesting Israeli Policies to Blame for ‘Jew Hatred’ in UK

The May 2021 Israeli Arab Riots, and Their Implications

Journalist and Author Bari Weiss Talks Antisemitism, ‘Sacrifices of Our Ancestors’ in Jewish History

June 9, 2021 9:10 am
0

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah: Iran Might Send Fuel Ships to Beirut Port

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered his first televised speech on Tuesday evening since his cough-filled speech aired on May 25, which led to speculation over the state of his health.

Nasrallah dedicated most of the address to the 30-year anniversary of the Hezbollah-operated Al-Manar television station but also discussed tensions with Israel, the Lebanese domestic political and economic crisis, and rumors surrounding his health.

“A massing of circumstances led us to this point: Economic crisis, poverty, unemployment and more,” he said, in remarks translated by Ynet. “Those who say Hezbollah is the reason for the crisis are ignoring the real reasons,” he claimed.

Hezbollah has offered 20,000 volunteers “to support” Lebanon, said Nasrallah. He added that Iran has offered to send fuel to Lebanon that can be paid for using Lebanese currency, stating “if we indeed buy this, we’ll bring it in through Beirut port.”

Addressing his health, Nasrallah said: “There were people who ‘killed’ me, and there are those who began to search for a replacement. Inshallah [with the help of God], I am with you and among you. We’ll continue together on the path. I still dream, and will dream, and will carry a big hope that we will pray in Jerusalem, in the Al-Aqsa mosque, together.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.