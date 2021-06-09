Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

June 9, 2021 9:02 am
Toy Movement and Peres Center Distribute Gifts to Arab and Jewish Kids in Jaffa

avatar by JNS.org

The Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel. Photo: Ori~/Wikicommons.

JNS.org – The Toy Movement, a philanthropic initiative founded by Canada’s largest children’s toy and entertainment company Spin Master, distributed toys this week to Arab and Jewish children at four nursery schools in Jaffa, in partnership with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

The children, whose neighborhoods were recently the scene of intercommunal tension and violence, each received a toy from Spin Master’s “Paw Patrol” range, one of the world’s most popular toy brands.

Odette Levy, the mother of one of Spin Master’s founders, was on hand alongside Efrat Duvdevani, director general of the Peres Center, to hand out the toys at two local kindergartens.

The Toy Movement resolved to do something positive and constructive for the children of Jaffa and their parents, who in recent weeks have seen their neighborhoods at the center of acute tension and violence between Arab and Jewish residents. In fact, it aims to expand this collaboration, turning the distribution into an annual event.

