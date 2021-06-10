Thursday, June 10th | 30 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Terrorist Indicted Over Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Student in West Bank

Remembering Our Friend and Scholar, Harold Brackman

‘Innocent,’ ‘Only Children’ in Front-Page New York Times Blood Libel Included Some Trained Terrorist Fighters

The Woke Mob and Critical Race Theory Come for the Jews

‘ISIS Leader An Israeli Actor’; Investigation Exposes Vice’s Israel Hatred

HBO’s ‘Oslo’ Is a Mixed Bag

Judoka Who Fled Iran Over Discrimination of Athletes From Israel Wins Match Against Israeli Opponent

Biden’s Use of the G-Word Furthers Turkey’s Isolation

New in Cinema City’s Theaters: Israeli Company Tadiran’s Advanced Technology Air Purifiers

Saudi Coalition Halts Raids on Yemen in Effort to Kickstart Peace Talks

June 10, 2021 9:34 am
0

Israel Aerospace Industries and Carbyne Unveil Cellular Network for Emergencies

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries and the Carbyne public-safety technology company, which began as an Israeli startup and is headquartered in New York, announced on Wednesday that they have created a new emergency communications network for first responders and civilians.

The new cellular system—called 911 Ultra Emergency Network (911 Ultra-EN)—will enable those using it, such as government agencies and emergency services, to overcome the breakdown of existing communication networks by deploying new network technology.

IAI’s Group Division ELTA Systems has jointly developed the system with Carbyne.

“During large-scale crises that cause operational failures in communications networks, 911 Ultra-EN provides mobile phone subscribers with network coverage to access rescue services and provide their own location,” the companies said in a joint statement. “IAI and Carbyne co-developed the 911 Ultra-EN as an innovative solution that activates an instant alternative private cloud-based cellular network to reconnect users in disaster zones with emergency service accessibility as well as wideband data communications when it matters most.”

Related coverage

June 10, 2021 11:58 am
0

New in Cinema City’s Theaters: Israeli Company Tadiran’s Advanced Technology Air Purifiers

CTech - Cinema City, Israel's leading cinema chain, joined forces with Tadiran to create a purified and safer than ever...

The statement added that “while commercial networks play a crucial role in traditional mass-alert solutions, circumstantial vulnerabilities can impact their capability to facilitate emergency communications and hinder their ability to protect lives. The network guarantees connectivity directly to the users’ mobile devices during disasters like earthquakes, fires, floods, terror attacks and other situations that can compromise commercial cellular networks’ functionality.”

The system can locate trapped individuals who need rescue, relying on technologies such as Elta’s RescueCell, an autonomous communication network. It also employs the IAI RES-Q-Cell system, which provides cellular geolocation services, merging it with Carbyne’s NG 911 technology for delivering data services that include live video streaming and instant chat.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.