Thursday, June 10th | 30 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Terrorist Indicted Over Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Student in West Bank

Remembering Our Friend and Scholar, Harold Brackman

‘Innocent,’ ‘Only Children’ in Front-Page New York Times Blood Libel Included Some Trained Terrorist Fighters

The Woke Mob and Critical Race Theory Come for the Jews

‘ISIS Leader An Israeli Actor’; Investigation Exposes Vice’s Israel Hatred

HBO’s ‘Oslo’ Is a Mixed Bag

Judoka Who Fled Iran Over Discrimination of Athletes From Israel Wins Match Against Israeli Opponent

Biden’s Use of the G-Word Furthers Turkey’s Isolation

New in Cinema City’s Theaters: Israeli Company Tadiran’s Advanced Technology Air Purifiers

Saudi Coalition Halts Raids on Yemen in Effort to Kickstart Peace Talks

June 10, 2021 1:10 pm
0

Palestinian Terrorist Indicted Over Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Student in West Bank

avatar by i24 News

Soldiers and medical personnel at the scene of a terror attack at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank, May 2, 2021. Photo: courtesy of United Hatzalah.

i24 News – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prosecutor’s office filed an indictment on Thursday against a Palestinian man over a deadly West Bank drive-by shooting attack in May that left one Israeli dead and two injured.

Muntasir Shalabi, a 47-year-old father of seven, identified a group of hitchhikers at the Tapuach junction in West Bank as Jewish and opened fire, murdering 19-years-old student Yehuda Guetta and wounding two other 19-year-olds.

He then fled the scene and tried changing his appearance, yet was soon caught in the West Bank town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

At the time of Shalabi’s arrest, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said he was most likely a “lone wolf” attacker, unaffiliated with any established Palestinian terrorist groups.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.