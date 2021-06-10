Palestinian Terrorist Indicted Over Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Student in West Bank

i24 News – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prosecutor’s office filed an indictment on Thursday against a Palestinian man over a deadly West Bank drive-by shooting attack in May that left one Israeli dead and two injured.

Muntasir Shalabi, a 47-year-old father of seven, identified a group of hitchhikers at the Tapuach junction in West Bank as Jewish and opened fire, murdering 19-years-old student Yehuda Guetta and wounding two other 19-year-olds.

He then fled the scene and tried changing his appearance, yet was soon caught in the West Bank town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

At the time of Shalabi’s arrest, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said he was most likely a “lone wolf” attacker, unaffiliated with any established Palestinian terrorist groups.