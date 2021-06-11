Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Jewish Communities in Southern France Menaced by Anonymous Death Threats

Over 850 Harvard Affiliates Denounce Antisemitism, ‘Demonization’ of Israel

Jewish Groups, German Politicians Call on Government to End ‘Cooperation’ With Iranian-Backed Islamic Center in Hamburg

Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Israeli Involvement in Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional Clip from Backstage at ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Hosting Role Ends

South African Jews Lodge Complaint Against Pro-BDS Judge Known for Infamous Comparison of Nelson Mandela With Ayatollah Khomeini

We Are Entering a New Era of Jew Hatred

Korach and the Arguments of Destruction

Social Justice Includes Support for Israel

June 11, 2021 9:20 am
0

Israeli Defense Companies Sign MOU to Develop New Rocket-Propulsion System

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Tomer, a government-owned company producing rocket-propulsion systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in recent days for the joint development of a new, advanced system.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the “companies will expand their existing synergy in the fields of propulsion for rockets and missile development. The MoU includes investment in joint projects, mutual research and development, and establishing infrastructure” for future development of rocket propulsion and rocket motors.

“Cooperation between Tomer and IAI over the years has advanced the State of Israel and the defense establishment in the fields of propulsion and missilery, and led to groundbreaking innovation and capabilities,” said Boaz Levy, president and CEO of IAI.

State-owned IAI is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company. Government-owned Tomer develops and manufactures rocket systems used in air, land and naval weapons systems used by the Israeli Defense Ministry, Israel Defense Forces and foreign armed forces.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.