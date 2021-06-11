Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

June 11, 2021 12:42 pm
Mayim Bialik Shares Emotional Clip from Backstage at ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Hosting Role Ends

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mayim Bialik guest hosting “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired May 31, 2021. Photo: Screenshot.

“Call Me Kat” star and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik shared a behind-the-scenes video from the “Jeopardy!” set on Thursday, a day before she finished guest hosting the popular television game show.

In the clip posted on Instagram, the Jewish actress explained where she stands before producers introduce her on the show and said “I get very emotional right here. It’s always very exciting.” She added in the video’s caption, “the emotions get me every time.”

Bialik, who holds a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles, guest hosted episodes of “Jeopardy!” that aired from May 31 through June 11. The show will match the cumulative winnings of all contestants who competed during her tenure with a donation to a charity chosen by Bialik, the National Alliance for Mental Illness.

When asked by “Jeopardy!” what she had hoped to bring to her role as guest host, she said, “I think being a woman is science is something that I’m very passionate at presenting myself as. I really didn’t really grow up with a lot of female role models and I think for young girls and boys, to see that women can be scientists and can do these types of intellectual things, that feels very important to me. Also as a second-generation American, whose grandparents on one side never fully mastered the English language, it’s just an unbelievable opportunity to see what in two generations my family has been able to see.”

Bialik joined a long list of guests who have been leading the game show since its long-running host, Alex Trebek, died in November 2020.

Watch the backstage clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

