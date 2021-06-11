Friday, June 11th | 1 Tammuz 5781

June 11, 2021 1:47 pm
0

New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The suspect sought by NYPD in the Brooklyn incident. Photo: Twitter screenshot / NYPD Crime Stoppers

The New York Police Department are searching for a suspsect accused of shouting antisemitic threats at a Jewish man outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.

Police said the suspect approached a 30-year-old man outside the Jewish school at 432 Rutland Road in Brooklyn, telling he victim he would “bash your Jewish f*****g head in,” according to the Daily News.

The victim was unharmed, and the suspect continued walking toward nearby Brooklyn Avenue.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted footage of the incident on Twitter, saying that the man was wanted for aggravated harassment.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

