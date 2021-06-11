New York Police Looking for Suspect Who Threatened to ‘Bash Jewish Head’ of Brooklyn Bystander

The New York Police Department are searching for a suspsect accused of shouting antisemitic threats at a Jewish man outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.

Police said the suspect approached a 30-year-old man outside the Jewish school at 432 Rutland Road in Brooklyn, telling he victim he would “bash your Jewish f*****g head in,” according to the Daily News.

The victim was unharmed, and the suspect continued walking toward nearby Brooklyn Avenue.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted footage of the incident on Twitter, saying that the man was wanted for aggravated harassment.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Aggravated Harassment in front of 432 Rutland Road #wingate #brooklyn On 6/10/21 @ 10:19 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/xMIaWhz2im — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 11, 2021

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.