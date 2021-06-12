Saturday, June 12th | 2 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Guard Shoots Dead a Knife-Wielding Palestinian Woman, Police Say

Iran’s Ex-Parliament Speaker Demands Explanation for Vote Disqualification

Putin Says Relations with US at Lowest Point in Years

Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Travelers from Haj Over COVID-19

New Israeli Government Seals Coalition Deals as Netanyahu Era Approaches its End

Student Protesters Turn CUNY Zoom Lecture Into ‘Anti-Israel Hate Fest’

About 350,000 People in Ethiopia’s Tigray in Famine: UN Analysis

Two Jewish Communities in Southern France Menaced by Anonymous Death Threats

Over 850 Harvard Affiliates Denounce Antisemitism, ‘Demonization’ of Israel

Jewish Groups, German Politicians Call on Government to End ‘Cooperation’ With Iranian-Backed Islamic Center in Hamburg

June 12, 2021 10:12 am
0

Iran’s Ex-Parliament Speaker Demands Explanation for Vote Disqualification

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria February 16, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The former speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani demanded on Saturday an explanation from an election watchdog on why he was barred from running in next week’s presidential vote.

Last month, the hardline Guardian Council approved just seven hopefuls to stand in Friday’s poll and disqualified several prominent candidates, including Larijani and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“I urge the esteemed Guardian Council… to formally, publicly and transparently provide all the reasons behind my disqualification,” Larijani said in a tweet hours before the final presidential debate.

At the time of his disqualification, Larijani, a moderate conservative, accepted the Council’s ruling, saying he had “done my duty before God and my dear nation.”

Related coverage

June 12, 2021 9:59 am
0

Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Travelers from Haj Over COVID-19

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in...

The decision to ban candidates boosted the prospects of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, an ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But it may further dent the clerical rulers’ hopes of a high turnout amid discontent over an economy crippled by US sanctions.

The approved candidates include former chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, a conservative; former Revolutionary Guards chief Mohsen Rezaei, a frequent presidential candidate; and current central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, a low-profile moderate.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.