Israeli Gymnastics Superstar Scoops Gold, Two Silver, and Bronze Medals at Euro Championship

i24 News – Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, 22, was crowned European champion Sunday in the clubs exercise at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.

Israel’s superstar gymnast captured the gold medal with 28.500 points. In addition, she won two silver medals in the ball and hoop exercises, and a bronze alongside the rest of the Israeli team in the overall group competition, reported the Times of Israel. Ashram placed fourth in the ribbon exercise.

One of Israel’s major medal hopes for the postponed and seemingly imperiled Tokyo Olympic Games, she secured her silver medals with scores of 27.850 in the hoop exercise and 28.600 for her ball routine.

And… Linoy does it (again)! Linoy Ashram won the gold 🥇 at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna. Kol Hakavod Linoy!#EChVarna2021 pic.twitter.com/saDVxowPJD — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 13, 2021

This is the sixth medal at the European Championships for the Israeli, after winning gold in a major competition in 2020 and bronze in hoop and clubs exercises in 2017.

The Israeli is trying to get up to speed ahead of the Olympics, after winning two gold and one bronze medal at the World Cup held in Sofia almost two-and-a-half months ago.

Ashram has won 11 major medals so far in her glittering career.

“I feel great, I feel like I have improved,” she said after the competition, adding that there would be “other competitions by then, but we are getting ready for the Olympic Games.”