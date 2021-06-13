US President Biden Confirms ‘Unwavering’ Support for Israel as Jewish State Transfers Power to New Government

US President Joe Biden congratulated Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and alternate PM Yair Lapid and confirmed the country’s “unwavering” commitment for the Jewish nation’s security.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations,” Biden commented in an official statement. “Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security.”

“My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region,” Biden added.

Bennett thanked Biden and said that: “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations.”

On a call between the two leaders, Biden expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the US and Israel on the “many challenges and opportunities facing the region.” Biden and Bennett agreed that their respective teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran. The US administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians, Biden said.

Bennett was sworn in on Sunday as Israel’s 13th Prime Minister putting an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year record term as PM.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz congratulated PM Bennett and alternate PM Lapid for forming a new government. “I look forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel‘s side,” Kurz tweeted.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel sent her greetings to Bennett on the “successful” formation of a new government and his election as PM.

“Germany will continue to do everything in its power for the security of Israel and for peace in the Middle East,” Merkel stated. “Germany and Israel share a unique friendship that we will continue and deepen. With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you.”

Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also congratulated Bennett and Lapid. “I look forward to continued cooperation on security, trade and climate change, and working together to secure peace in the region,” Raab said.

Israel’s 36th government is composed of a variety of parties from across the political spectrum, including, for the first time ever, an Israeli Arab party.