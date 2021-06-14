Monday, June 14th | 4 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s New Health Minister Plans to Lift Restrictions Preventing Gay Men From Donating Blood

Canada’s Ruling Liberals Announce Emergency Summit on Antisemitism Amid Internal Row Over Anti-Zionist Parliamentarian

TikTok Faces Calls to Address Report of ‘Disturbing’ Censorship of Jewish Users

Israel Ramps Up Iron Dome Defenses as Hamas Readies Incendiary Balloon Unit

‘Eradicate Jewish Impudence’: Antisemitic Social Media Posts Haunt Far-Right French Party as Regional Elections Loom

200 Journalists Demand More Anti-Israel Hatred

Is the Biden Administration Enabling Palestinian ‘Pay-For-Slay’?

New Government Shows Israel Never Was an Apartheid State

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Speaks About Portraying Terminally Ill Teen in ‘Asia’ and New Golda Meir TV Series

Rethinking Israeli-Turkish Relations

June 14, 2021 12:00 pm
0

New Government Shows Israel Never Was an Apartheid State

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The state of Israel has a new prime minister. After four rounds of elections, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political opponents have banded together to form a government. And for the many who believe that Israel is an apartheid state — it is relevant to review the parties that this new government shall consist of.

First, this government couldn’t have been formed without Ra’am — an Arab political party. The leader of this party, Mansour Abbas, attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem to study dentistry, and later studied political science at the University of Haifa. Abbas’ party said that the new government will commit 53 billion shekels ($16 billion) to improve infrastructure and curb violent crime in Arab towns.

Then, there is the party of Russian-born Avigdor Lieberman, who is perceived by many as anti-Orthodox. He is intent on eliminating funding for pet projects of the ultra -Orthodox community. The new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, supports the right of Jews to live in all of the land of Israel. The Labor Party is headed by a former television journalist, Merav Michaeli, a fierce feminist. The far-left Meretz Party is headed by an openly gay man, a leftist environmentalist: Nitzan Horowitz.

This is a very unusual alliance of very different ideologies — the very essence of democracy at its finest — and proves that Israel is not an apartheid or “white” colonialist state.

Related coverage

June 14, 2021 12:26 pm
0

200 Journalists Demand More Anti-Israel Hatred

A group of 200 journalists -- including reporters for The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times -- signed a letter...

There’s a record number of women in the government, and Arab representation is at historic levels. But, as usual, Israel’s detractors don’t want to see the truth about how pluralistic, free, liberal, and tolerant Israel really is.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of one of America’s largest PR agencies.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.