New Government Shows Israel Never Was an Apartheid State

The state of Israel has a new prime minister. After four rounds of elections, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political opponents have banded together to form a government. And for the many who believe that Israel is an apartheid state — it is relevant to review the parties that this new government shall consist of.

First, this government couldn’t have been formed without Ra’am — an Arab political party. The leader of this party, Mansour Abbas, attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem to study dentistry, and later studied political science at the University of Haifa. Abbas’ party said that the new government will commit 53 billion shekels ($16 billion) to improve infrastructure and curb violent crime in Arab towns.

Then, there is the party of Russian-born Avigdor Lieberman, who is perceived by many as anti-Orthodox. He is intent on eliminating funding for pet projects of the ultra -Orthodox community. The new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, supports the right of Jews to live in all of the land of Israel. The Labor Party is headed by a former television journalist, Merav Michaeli, a fierce feminist. The far-left Meretz Party is headed by an openly gay man, a leftist environmentalist: Nitzan Horowitz.

This is a very unusual alliance of very different ideologies — the very essence of democracy at its finest — and proves that Israel is not an apartheid or “white” colonialist state.

There’s a record number of women in the government, and Arab representation is at historic levels. But, as usual, Israel’s detractors don’t want to see the truth about how pluralistic, free, liberal, and tolerant Israel really is.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of one of America’s largest PR agencies.