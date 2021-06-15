Tuesday, June 15th | 5 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bennett Considers Longtime General Amos Yadlin for National Security Adviser

First Deaf Member of Knesset Joins New Israeli Government

Israeli Firefighters Gain Control of Blaze, Investigation Into Cause Ongoing

Iran Says It Produced 6.5 Kg of Uranium Enriched to 60%

Gantz Vows to Work With US on Preventing Nuclear Iran in Meeting With Biden Envoy

Canadian Man Accused of Murdering Muslim Family Members to Face Terror Charges

Zelenskiy to Biden: Give Us Clear ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on Ukraine NATO Path

CUNY Faculty Union Resolution Accusing Israel of ‘Massacre’ of Palestinians Passes by Wide Margin

Israel’s New Health Minister Plans to Lift Restrictions Preventing Gay Men From Donating Blood

Canada’s Ruling Liberals Announce Emergency Summit on Antisemitism Amid Internal Row Over Anti-Zionist Parliamentarian

June 15, 2021 9:05 am
0

Bennett Considers Longtime General Amos Yadlin for National Security Adviser

avatar by JNS.org

Former Head of IDF Intelligence Amos Yadlin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet is interested in appointing former Military Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin to serve as the country’s national security adviser, Channel 13 said in a report aired on Monday evening.

He would replace Meir Ben-Shabbat, who formerly held several senior intelligence agency positions in the Shin Bet.

Citing senior security sources, the report said that Bennet sees Yadlin, 69, as a “leading candidate” for the post, which also includes heading the National Security Council.

A former Israeli defense attaché to the United States, Yadlin served as executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv until May, when he resigned from the position after 10 years. His career in the Israel Defense Forces spanned 40 years, eight of them serving as a member of the IDF General Staff.

A former deputy Israeli Air Force commander, as a fighter pilot, Yadlin took part in the “Operation Tamuz” in 1981, when the IAF destroyed the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.