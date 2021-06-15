TV Broadcaster in Spain Accuses Israeli Swimming Duo of Cover for ‘Genocide’

JNS.org – While two Israeli swimmers took to the podium to await the results in their final qualifying tournament before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, a broadcaster with a TV station in Spain took the opportunity to make anti-Israel and antisemitic remarks. The competition took place from June 10-13 in Barcelona.

According to the Combat Antisemitism Movement, which posted about it on Monday, “instead of highlighting the achievement of these Israeli athletes, Spanish channel @tv3cat’s commentator blames them for the killing of Palestinians and accused them of serving as a cover for ‘genocide.’ This inciteful rhetoric is a dangerous blood libel.”

Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritzky, who competed in the artistic-duets category, ranked sixth after Sunday’s qualifying competition, according to FINA, which oversees several of the aquatic categories internationally.

They will be among nine artistic-duets teams to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in late July.