Gaza Arson Balloons Spark Fires in Southern Israel for Second Straight Day
by i24 News
i24 News – Arson balloons launched from Gaza sparked fires in southern Israel for the second straight day on Wednesday, with a total of four blazes caused by incendiary balloons, according to fire and rescue services for Israel’s southern district.
The fire services reported that all of the fires were located in the Eshkol Regional Council area in thorny fields and that the fires were small and not dangerous.
Gaza-based terrorists continued launching the balloons despite the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacking targets in the Gaza Strip with airstrikes early Wednesday in response to Tuesday’s incendiary balloon launches from Gaza that caused a series of fires in southern Israel.
The IDF said it hit several Hamas locations in Khan Younis and Gaza City, with the military warning that it is prepared for all scenarios, including resumed hostilities with Gaza terrorist organizations such as Hamas, which controls Gaza.
The arson balloons caused more than a dozen fires across southern Israeli farmland on Tuesday.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad threatened a return to hostilities if Tuesday’s Jerusalem Flag March proceeded, but it was reported that the Gaza-based terrorist groups did not seek an escalation.