Massachusetts School, Police Investigating After Swastikas Drawn in 20 Eighth-Grade Yearbooks

June 16, 2021 4:16 pm
Dion J. Pierre

Seekonk Town Hall//WikiCommons

Local police are investigating after at least 20 eighth-grade yearbooks were found marked with swastikas at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk, Massachusetts, according to a local WJAR news report.

Confirming the news to parents in a letter on Tuesday, Seekonk Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rich Drolet said the students “drew antisemitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event.”

He said that the yearbooks had been confiscated, and that a joint investigation with the Seekonk Police Department was nearing its completion.

Drolet also said that the Seekonk School District would not tolerate hate speech and that “any students found to be involved in this incident will face appropriate disciplinary actions,” while calling on families to share any relevant information with school officials.

June 16, 2021 4:21 pm
The incident “marred what is typically a fun, light-hearted event that students look forward to each year,” Drolet continued.

“We are extremely disappointed in whoever did this and would like to reiterate that any hateful, derogatory remarks about race, religion and/or sexual orientation and gender identity will not be tolerated within schools.”

“Symbols, images, and words matter,” he wrote. “We strongly encourage families to discuss this issue with their children.”

