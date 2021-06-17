Gaza Incendiary Balloons Set Off Fires in Southern Israel for Third Straight Day

For the third day in a row, incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip set off multiple fires in southern Israel on Thursday.

Walla reported that at least eight fires were sparked by the balloons, which are launched across the border by Hamas and other terror groups based in the Strip.

Four of the fires occurred in non-agricultural areas in the Eshkol Regional Council, and another in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council.

Fire and rescue services are fighting the fires, with assistance from the IDF, the Nature and Parks Authority, the Jewish National Fund, and individual volunteers.

The balloons have been continuously striking the south since the Jerusalem Flag March earlier this week, and Israel has responded to them with air strikes on terrorist targets in Gaza.

Iris Hatzor, a resident of the community of Nir Moshe, told Israel Army Radio that a balloon landed just outside the entrance to her home.

“My mother’s caregiver went outside and saw that there was Arabic writing on it and something was attached to it — she was very shocked,” Hatzor said.

“It’s true that it’s just a balloon,” she said, “but there are many consequences to this — it’s a danger that arrives at your front door. We have a big problem with foreign caretakers who don’t want to come (here).”

“It’s a balloon that brings with it shock, fear, and anxiety,” Hatzor said.

She expressed anger at the continuing attacks, saying that even after last month’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Gaza terror groups “there are balloons and a drizzle of rockets — they don’t talk about this.”

“You see the fires and the smoke and nothing happens, no one cares about anyone here,” she added.