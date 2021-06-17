Thursday, June 17th | 7 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Headed for Severe Garbage-Disposal Crisis, Environment Ministry Warns

Israel Unveils Composition of New Diplomatic-Security Cabinet

IDF Chief of Staff Cites Shayetet 13 Navy Commando Unit for Year-Round Missions

Pro-Iranian Militia: Brigade Ready to ‘Liberate the Golan’

Israel’s New Government Ready to Investigate Deadly Festival Stampede

New ICC Prosecutor Vows to Take ‘Stronger Cases’ to Trial

‘A Jewish Artist Cannot Be Neutral in These Times’: Lessons From Arthur Szyk, Whose Brush Was a Sword

‘Every Oxygen Concentrator We Provide Can Save 20 Lives’: Israeli Aid Continues as India Faces Possible Third COVID Wave

Massachusetts School, Police Investigating After Swastikas Drawn in 20 Eighth-Grade Yearbooks

Zara Faces Calls for Boycott Over Head Designer’s Exchange With Palestinian Model on Israel Conflict

June 17, 2021 9:35 am
0

IDF Chief of Staff Cites Shayetet 13 Navy Commando Unit for Year-Round Missions

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi delivers a statement to the press at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Avivi Kochavi awarded citations on Wednesday to the Israel Navy’s Shayetet 13 naval commando unit for a series of breakthrough operations.

The actions exhibited strength, creativity and innovation, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, and were designed to “safeguard the supremacy of the State of Israel in the naval arena.”

“The operations were part of a campaign that the naval branch has been leading in the past year, and which have contributed to IDF activity in the campaign between the wars,” said the military of the year-round campaign to disrupt enemy force build-up.

Kochavi said “the Israel Navy was a significant partner in ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls,’” referring to last month’s conflict with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

June 17, 2021 9:41 am
0

Israel Headed for Severe Garbage-Disposal Crisis, Environment Ministry Warns

JNS.org - Israel is likely to run out of landfill space for the disposal of waste by next year, the...

Earlier this week, Israel Navy Commander Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit awarded citations to a number of naval flotillas and departments, as well as to Israeli Air Force squadrons and Military Intelligence Directorate units.

The citations were given in recognition of “a series of operational activities in the past year, which directly contributed to state security, and which occurred far from Israel’s shores.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.