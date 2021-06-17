Thursday, June 17th | 7 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Headed for Severe Garbage-Disposal Crisis, Environment Ministry Warns

Israel Unveils Composition of New Diplomatic-Security Cabinet

IDF Chief of Staff Cites Shayetet 13 Navy Commando Unit for Year-Round Missions

Pro-Iranian Militia: Brigade Ready to ‘Liberate the Golan’

Israel’s New Government Ready to Investigate Deadly Festival Stampede

New ICC Prosecutor Vows to Take ‘Stronger Cases’ to Trial

‘A Jewish Artist Cannot Be Neutral in These Times’: Lessons From Arthur Szyk, Whose Brush Was a Sword

‘Every Oxygen Concentrator We Provide Can Save 20 Lives’: Israeli Aid Continues as India Faces Possible Third COVID Wave

Massachusetts School, Police Investigating After Swastikas Drawn in 20 Eighth-Grade Yearbooks

Zara Faces Calls for Boycott Over Head Designer’s Exchange With Palestinian Model on Israel Conflict

June 17, 2021 9:32 am
0

Pro-Iranian Militia: Brigade Ready to ‘Liberate the Golan’

avatar by JNS.org

Part of the Golan Heights. Photo: Golan Regional Council.

JNS.org – The pro-Iranian Shi’ite Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement announced that its Golan Liberation Brigade is ready to embark on a campaign to “liberate the Golan” when the Syrian government gives the command, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (MEMRI-JTTM).

In an interview with Hezbollah’s Al-Ahed News website, spokesman Naser Al-Shammari said the brigade’s fighters have received advanced training and have weapons that can attack deep inside Israel.

Shammari said that “the Golan Liberation Brigade was established by the Al-Nujaba movement to serve as its main pathway to participation with the brothers in Syria in the campaign to liberate the Golan [Heights], which is drawing nearer every day.”

He voiced support for the proposal by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that a violation in Jerusalem would mean regional war.

Related coverage

June 16, 2021 6:04 pm
0

New ICC Prosecutor Vows to Take ‘Stronger Cases’ to Trial

British barrister Karim Khan took over as the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor on Wednesday with a pledge to improve...

In a speech last month marking the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, he expressed his “personal opinion” that a new equation should be determined to deter Israel, according to which “[a violation] in Jerusalem means regional war.” He claimed that all resistance movements would join against the Jewish state.

The Al-Nujaba spokesman also said that such a war would include all territory controlled by the axis of resistance and would attack not only Israeli interests but those of the United States, in addition to others in the region that collaborate with America and Israel.

The militia said the brigade was formed in 2017.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.