Jewish Caucus Secures Nearly $80 Million in California State Budget for Communal Priorities

JNS.org – California’s Jewish community will be significant beneficiaries of state funding next year to the tune of $80 million, thanks to the efforts of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus.

One of the key allocations is $50 million for the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides funding for security measure as synagogues, day schools and Jewish community centers.

“Our caucus is deeply concerned about the increase in antisemitism, and we have been working hard over the past several months to ensure that the State of California stands with our community during these challenging times,” said Caucus President and State Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, who was instrumental in the creation of the security grant program in 2019. “These budget victories are proof of how much our community can accomplish when we work together, and will make a real meaningful difference for our community and so many other vulnerable communities across California.”

Other allocations include $10 million for the Museum of Tolerance to create a new state-of-the-art exhibit about antisemitism; $5.7 million for the Jewish Family Services Los Angeles to purchase a new space to operate a food bank in the San Fernando Valley; $8 million for case management support for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society to help people granted asylum; $2.5 million to support the expansion of the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles; and $1 million to support the renovation of the Tauber Holocaust Library in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The Jewish Caucus secured extraordinary wins in the state budget this year,” said State Sen. Scott Wiener, vice president of the the caucus. “We asked for a record level of support from the state budget to improve the lives of Jewish and all Californians, and our state leaders stood with us.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the budget.