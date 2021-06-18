New York Jewish Woman Says Group Pelted With Eggs While Walking After Shabbat

A Jewish woman in New York told a neighborhood news blog that her group of friends was pelted with eggs while walking in “Shabbat clothes” on Saturday night, in what she called a “targeted” attack that left her with symptoms of a concussion.

According to a police report, the 26-year-old woman was walking along Central Park West when two unknown males struck her with eggs and caused a bump to her head, an NYPD spokesperson told The Algemeiner.

The woman, who did not give her name, told the I Love The Upper West Side neighborhood blog that her and several friends were wearing Shabbat attire, and that the men in the group were wearing kipot.

“It was just so clear and obvious as to why we were targeted,” she told the blog. “There were so many people around us, and they only targeted us. A doorman who saw what happened said that they were behind us and sought us out. So in my eyes, it’s clear.”

She also said that while she initially did not seek medical attention, she later felt ill and went to the hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.

“I understand how other people might not think that this could have been a hate crime, but in my head it’s just so beyond obvious and I feel like so many other people just don’t get it,” the woman said.

“I think it’s so important to speak out, because this time it was an egg, but if we don’t stop these people, what’s going to be next? I don’t want to put someone else in danger. I feel like this was just simply a stepping stone to a bigger potential crime.”