Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’

After Jewish comedian and podcast host Sarah Silverman commended Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) “squad” of lawmakers on Wednesday, she was invited to join the group as a “progressive Jewess.”

On Tuesday night, Omar tweeted a photo of the progressive group of House representatives, which includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Cori Bush (MO). Fellow squad member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), was not pictured.

Silverman commented on the image the following day, saying: “Love this group!! You give me hope! (Wish there was a progressive jewess in there … someday).” When Omar responded, “You could run and join us,” along with a smiley face, Silverman replied: “my skeletons have skeletons.” On June 10, the Minnesota Representative “clarified” her recent comments on Twitter comparing Israel and the US to Hamas and the Taliban, after facing criticism from a group of Jewish House Democrats and others in Congress.

Silverman praised Omar’s 2019 op-ed in The Washington Post written in response to outrage over the latter’s comments regarding US support for Israel, which were branded as antisemitic and led to a House resolution denouncing bigotry.