Saturday, June 19th | 9 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Formation of State Inquiry into Mount Meron Disaster Cabinet Vote on Sunday

Most US Voters Support Conditioning Military Support to Israel

Report: Bennett Planning to Ramp up Diplomatic Efforts as US Seeks Return to Iran Deal

Bennett tells Netanyahu to Vacate PM’s Residence within Two Weeks

Some 1,000 Travelers Allowed into Israel without COVID Test Due to Long Lines

Over 180 Columbia University Faculty Back Research Ties With Israel After Call for Boycott

Sarah Silverman Praises Ilhan Omar’s ‘Squad,’ Gets Invited to Join as ‘Progressive Jewess’

Biden Admin to Ask Congress for Funds to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Stock

After Delay, EU Releases Report Detailing Antisemitism, Incitement to Violence in Palestinian Textbooks

‘Tish Gets It’: New York Attorney General Letitia James Praised by Jewish Groups for Ending Antisemitic Housing Practices in Orange County

June 19, 2021 11:19 am
0

Bennett tells Netanyahu to Vacate PM’s Residence within Two Weeks

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then-Education Minister Naftali Bennett during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Knesset on Nov. 13, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reportedly sent a message to his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu instructing him to leave the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem in the next two weeks.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12 on Friday night, Bennett’s coalition government also plans on introducing a bill that will set a 14-day timetable for outgoing prime ministers to leave the official residence once a new government is sworn in. 

The proposed amendment, submitted by Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, will reportedly not affect Netanyahu and is intended to outline the practice for future governments.

Earlier this week, Israeli media reports suggested that the Netanyahu family, who have lived at the official residence for more than 12 years, would take several more weeks to vacate the property, eventually moving to their home in the city of Caesarea.

From there, Netanyahu will likely move to his privately owned apartment in Jerusalem, located on Azza Street, once the home is brought up to security standards.

Bennett has publicly stated that he intends to remain at his home in Raanana and forgo moving his family into the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour St., but will likely use the property for overnight stays in Jerusalem and hosting foreign dignitaries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.