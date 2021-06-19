Bennett tells Netanyahu to Vacate PM’s Residence within Two Weeks

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reportedly sent a message to his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu instructing him to leave the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem in the next two weeks.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12 on Friday night, Bennett’s coalition government also plans on introducing a bill that will set a 14-day timetable for outgoing prime ministers to leave the official residence once a new government is sworn in.

The proposed amendment, submitted by Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, will reportedly not affect Netanyahu and is intended to outline the practice for future governments.

Earlier this week, Israeli media reports suggested that the Netanyahu family, who have lived at the official residence for more than 12 years, would take several more weeks to vacate the property, eventually moving to their home in the city of Caesarea.

From there, Netanyahu will likely move to his privately owned apartment in Jerusalem, located on Azza Street, once the home is brought up to security standards.

Bennett has publicly stated that he intends to remain at his home in Raanana and forgo moving his family into the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour St., but will likely use the property for overnight stays in Jerusalem and hosting foreign dignitaries.