‘Social Media Platforms Are the Bad Guys,’ Says Israel’s Wisio, Aiming to Change the Creator Game

CTech – The world of social media is becoming a place where billions of people are following and admiring millions. A conservative estimate of 50 million content creators are out there seeking the attention of views, shares, and likes — and yet there is no way for these creators to form meaningful or personal relationships with their audiences. Wisio, a platform for personalized content from social media content creators, hopes to solve this problem by “monetizing attention authentically.”

“The post-Covid generation is a lonely generation that is seeking attention from people they follow on the web,” explained Wisio CEO and co-founder Adam Frank. “This is what we’re seeing. A movement coming from the followers to the creators trying to get more and more of their attention and there is no way to do it. Creators must have a place to offer attention to their followers — it’s inevitable that this will be the standard in the future.”

Wisio is an independent platform that prides itself on being entirely separate from platforms like YouTube, Snapchat, or TikTok. Influencers can register as a creator and share a link to their profiles to their followers on other platforms. Followers can then pay to send a two-minute video seeking advice, guidance, or feedback on a variety of topics or industries. Launching in 2020, Wisio already has thousands of creators offering personalized videos about singing, mentoring, art criticism, or even dating advice.

“Followers today aren’t seen, they’re likes. They’re views and likes out of millions,” Frank continued. “We built something that lets creators offer personalized attention to their followers through interactions.” Frank met his co-founder Idan Maor at the Hebrew University, where they both studied computer engineering and computer science. Struggling to keep up in class, they turned to YouTube tutorials to fill in their knowledge gaps. They were disheartened after the YouTubers they followed failed to respond to requests to clarify some of their content — a position that Frank himself would eventually be in.

Related coverage Police Arrest Eight-Member Arab Gang Over Israeli Jew’s Murder During May Riots in Lod i24 News - The Israel Police in tandem with the Shin Bet lifted a gag order Sunday on the details...

Following a self-confessed “early midlife crisis,” Frank became a Ninja Warrior and noticed a trend as he posted photos and videos about his exercise and travel routines — a myriad of questions coming in about his life without a way to manage it. “I got a few thousand followers who started asking me real questions wanting my time, my attention, my feedback. … I didn’t know how to manage these questions or deal with those approaches from my followers, so I ignored everything. … And this was exactly what the YouTubers were doing to us when we tried to approach them!”

Wisio lets creators charge followers for responses to these questions. Followers can record a quick video or write a short message to these followers for a fee set by the influencer. Then, they can choose whether or not to accept the payment and record a button. Amazingly, young people (19-44) are spending roughly $40 on these micro-snippets of validation — with 20% going to the Wisio team.