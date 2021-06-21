Monday, June 21st | 12 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trial Begins in France of Accused Antisemitic Gang Who Assaulted and Robbed Jewish Family in Their Own Home

Jewish Groups Applaud UK’s Boycott of Durban Anniversary Event Over ‘Historic Concerns’ on Antisemitism

Chicago Dyke March Posts Promotional Image Showing Burning Israeli and American Flags

Netflix Celebrity Chef Opens ‘Borscht Belt’ Jewish Deli In New Jersey

First Jewish Military Rabbi Appointed to Germany’s Bundeswehr in 100 Years

Top Indonesian Diplomat Says Country Not Considering Relations With israel

Israeli Singer Noa Kirel Releases New Song Celebrating Pride Month

Israel Urges Adolescents to Get Vaccinated, Citing Delta Variant

Lithuanian Government Engaging in ‘Holocaust Denial,’ Says Author of Book Exposing Her Grandfather’s Past as Nazi Collaborator

Israel Tests ‘Breakthrough’ Airborne Laser Defense System to Take Down Drones

June 21, 2021 12:41 pm
0

Israel Urges Adolescents to Get Vaccinated, Citing Delta Variant

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A teenager receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after Israel approved the usage of the vaccine for youngsters aged 12-15, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organization in Ashkelon, Israel June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli health official on Monday urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new outbreaks that he attributed to the more infectious Delta variant.

Israel expanded vaccine eligibility to include adolescents last month. Infections have fallen off sharply in recent weeks. Vaccination turnout has largely flatlined at around 55% of the 9.3 million overall population having received both shots, implying that adults have largely stopped getting vaccinated.

But COVID-19 recurrences were logged at two schools last week, contributing to a rise in the daily test positivity rate from a rolling one-month average of 0.1% to 0.3% on Saturday and 0.6% on Monday, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry will probably issue a recommendation that 12- to 15-year-olds get vaccinated, having previously left the matter up to the parents’ preference, said Nachman Ash, the national pandemic response coordinator.

Related coverage

June 21, 2021 2:20 pm
0

Top Indonesian Diplomat Says Country Not Considering Relations With israel

Following the Israeli ambassador to Singapore’s remark that Israel is interested in establishing ties with Muslim nations in Southeast Asia,...

“I think that would certainly be correct at this stage, when we see an outbreak of the Delta variant in the country,” he told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM.

“We should not wait for higher numbers. We have seen there were quite a few children infected over the last week.”

Separately, Israeli officials said they were considering the imposition of fines for parents whose unvaccinated children do not self-isolate upon coming into the country from abroad, as required.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.