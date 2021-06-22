Tuesday, June 22nd | 12 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kansas City Royals Team Up With Jewish Site of 2014 Deadly Shooting for Youth Baseball Camp

Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government

Israel Intends To Adopt OECD Digital Economy Tax Plan

A Response to ‘Rolling Stone’: Many Young Jews Like Me Support Israel

The EU Report on Palestinian Textbooks: The Dehumanization of the Jewish People

Palestinian Prime Minister Defends Antisemitic Textbooks

‘This Is the Opposite of Academic Freedom,’ Say Dozens of CUNY Faculty in Letter Blasting Union Resolution on Israel

Turkey’s Erdogan Could Be in Serious Trouble

As NYC Faces Steep Recovery, Voters Head to Polls in Mayoral Election

When Will Congressional Jews Pull the Fire Alarm?

June 22, 2021 11:34 am
0

Israel Intends To Adopt OECD Digital Economy Tax Plan

avatar by i24 News

Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his first major gesture on Tuesday morning at a meeting of senior officials in the ministry, approving in principle Israel’s adherence to the new digital economy tax plan before the adoption of the project by an OECD committee on June 30.

The plan calls for a change in the current global corporation tax system to allow different countries to collect more taxes from international companies that sell products and services to their citizens.

The objective of the plan is to deal with the digital economy and the phenomenon of companies declaring their profits in territories with low tax rates, regardless of the countries in which they have made their profits.

The plan will affect tech companies like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google.

“The economy is becoming more and more global,” said Liberman, “we must introduce policy measures in cooperation with other countries.”

“The Ministry of Finance will act to ensure that the Israeli economy meets international standards in various areas, including taxation and the environment, such as with a carbon tax,” he said.

“The new political orientations will allow the state to obtain income from Big Tech companies by virtue of their activity in Israel,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.