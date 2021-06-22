Tuesday, June 22nd | 12 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kansas City Royals Team Up With Jewish Site of 2014 Deadly Shooting for Youth Baseball Camp

Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government

Israel Intends To Adopt OECD Digital Economy Tax Plan

A Response to ‘Rolling Stone’: Many Young Jews Like Me Support Israel

The EU Report on Palestinian Textbooks: The Dehumanization of the Jewish People

Palestinian Prime Minister Defends Antisemitic Textbooks

‘This Is the Opposite of Academic Freedom,’ Say Dozens of CUNY Faculty in Letter Blasting Union Resolution on Israel

Turkey’s Erdogan Could Be in Serious Trouble

As NYC Faces Steep Recovery, Voters Head to Polls in Mayoral Election

When Will Congressional Jews Pull the Fire Alarm?

June 22, 2021 12:11 pm
0

Kansas City Royals Team Up With Jewish Site of 2014 Deadly Shooting for Youth Baseball Camp

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. Photo: JCCKC.

For the seventh year running, Kansas City Royals have partnered with the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park for a three-day youth baseball camp.

A total of 120 campers will go through four days of drills and skill training, and learn from some of the Royals’ coaching staff this week at the “‘C’ You in the Major Leagues” youth camp. The Royals began hosting the camp following the 2014 deadly shooting at the Jewish Community Center and nearby Village Shalom, in which a gunman killed three people.

“Every year I get to tell this story to our front office, to our interns, to our counselors of why we’re here. It helps put a lot of things in perspective in life,” said Royals General Manager Dayton Moore, who founded the “C” You In the Major Leagues Foundation in January 2014. He added, “What I love about our togetherness here and our partnership with the ‘J’ is just the innocence of the kids. It kind of reminds us why we do this.”

“It’s always been our mindset: How can we grow the baseball and softball in our community? So it’s just using our gifts to give back, partner with this great community here at the Jewish Community Center,” Moore said.

Moore told reporters on Monday, “We’re getting ready to have the draft July 11, and one of the things that we constantly ask ourselves, each other about players we’re looking to acquire is, do they have a lot of little boy in them? Do they love to play baseball? This is a healthy reminder of why we do this.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.