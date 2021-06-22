Lapid Aims to ‘Reinvigorate’ Israel’s Ties With Democrats, US Liberal Group

JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid emphasized reinvigorating the Jewish state’s ties with the Democratic Party in his first call with an American organization since assuming office last week.

Lapid made it clear that a “strong US-Israel relationship benefits both countries, is a core strategic asset for Israel, and requires a bipartisan approach, working with both Democrats and Republicans,” according to a readout from the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), whose board of directors held a video call with the foreign minister.

“He noted reinvigorating Israel’s relationship with Democrats is one of his central objectives,” said the group.

The Israeli foreign minister also conveyed to DMFI his “deep appreciation for the warm reception the new Israeli government received from the [Biden] administration,” as well as its “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

Related coverage Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government CTech - It’s not every day that someone in your own ecosystem becomes the leader of your nation. Naftali Bennett,...

Additionally, Lapid told the group that Israel cannot allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, as he also called for strengthening ties with the Arab world and working to narrow the conflict with the Palestinians.

Since taking office, Lapid has repeatedly stated that he will work towards renewing ties with the Democratic Party. He has called former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies towards Democrats “shameful and dangerous.”

“I have often warned against this policy, but the outgoing government made a reckless gamble in the decision to align itself with the Republicans and compromise Israel’s bipartisan standing in the United States,” he said last week.

Last week, Lapid spoke with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, vowing there will be “no surprises” in their relationship.