Tuesday, June 22nd | 12 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Terror Operatives Accounted for 48 Percent of Palestinians Killed During Israel-Hamas Clashes in Gaza: Report

Kansas City Royals Team Up With Jewish Site of 2014 Deadly Shooting for Youth Baseball Camp

Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government

Israel Intends To Adopt OECD Digital Economy Tax Plan

A Response to ‘Rolling Stone’: Many Young Jews Like Me Support Israel

The EU Report on Palestinian Textbooks: The Dehumanization of the Jewish People

Palestinian Prime Minister Defends Antisemitic Textbooks

‘This Is the Opposite of Academic Freedom,’ Say Dozens of CUNY Faculty in Letter Blasting Union Resolution on Israel

Turkey’s Erdogan Could Be in Serious Trouble

As NYC Faces Steep Recovery, Voters Head to Polls in Mayoral Election

June 22, 2021 9:01 am
0

Lapid Aims to ‘Reinvigorate’ Israel’s Ties With Democrats, US Liberal Group

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid delivers a statement to the press before the Yesh Atid party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem May 31, 2021. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid emphasized reinvigorating the Jewish state’s ties with the Democratic Party in his first call with an American organization since assuming office last week.

Lapid made it clear that a “strong US-Israel relationship benefits both countries, is a core strategic asset for Israel, and requires a bipartisan approach, working with both Democrats and Republicans,” according to a readout from the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), whose board of directors held a video call with the foreign minister.

“He noted reinvigorating Israel’s relationship with Democrats is one of his central objectives,” said the group.

The Israeli foreign minister also conveyed to DMFI his “deep appreciation for the warm reception the new Israeli government received from the [Biden] administration,” as well as its “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

Related coverage

June 22, 2021 11:45 am
0

Tech Experts Share Insights on Israel’s New Government

CTech - It’s not every day that someone in your own ecosystem becomes the leader of your nation. Naftali Bennett,...

Additionally, Lapid told the group that Israel cannot allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, as he also called for strengthening ties with the Arab world and working to narrow the conflict with the Palestinians.

Since taking office, Lapid has repeatedly stated that he will work towards renewing ties with the Democratic Party. He has called former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies towards Democrats “shameful and dangerous.”

“I have often warned against this policy, but the outgoing government made a reckless gamble in the decision to align itself with the Republicans and compromise Israel’s bipartisan standing in the United States,” he said last week.

Last week, Lapid spoke with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, vowing there will be “no surprises” in their relationship.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.