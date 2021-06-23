Psaki said that as Rivlin “approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years.”
Biden to Host Outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at White House
by JNS.org
JNS.org – US President Joe Biden will host Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin in Washington on June 28, said the White House.
“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
The visit will take place shortly before Rivlin is due to end his seven-year term in July.
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog was elected as Israel’s new president earlier this month in elections that also marked the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s role as Israeli prime minister.