June 23, 2021 8:53 am
Biden to Host Outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at White House

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin looks on during consultations with party representatives on who might form the next coalition government, at the President’s residence in Jerusalem April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden will host Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin in Washington on June 28, said the White House.

“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The visit will take place shortly before Rivlin is due to end his seven-year term in July.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog was elected as Israel’s new president earlier this month in elections that also marked the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s role as Israeli prime minister.

