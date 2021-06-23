Top Pittsburgh Jewish Organization Warns Local Jews Following Series of Antisemitic Incidents

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh issued a warning to the local Jewish community, telling them to “be vigilant” in the wake of several antisemitic incidents.

Since the beginning of June alone, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday, four members of the Orthodox community in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh have been verbally and/or physically assaulted.

These incidents included an attack that left one victim with multiple bone fractures, requiring hip replacement surgery.

A traditional center of Jewish life in the city, Squirrel Hill was the site of the 2018 shooting attack on the Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 dead, in the worst act of antisemitic violence in US history.

Shawn Brokos — the community security director for the Federation — said the group has seen a rise in antisemitism over the past month spurred by Israel’s 11-day war with the Gaza terrorist group Hamas, echoing a broader US trend.

“We have seen it across the nation; we’ve seen it globally; and up until two weeks ago we hadn’t seen it impact us in Pittsburgh,” she said.

She added that immediate reporting of antisemitic incidents to the police is essential, saying, “What may seem possibly insignificant might be a larger part of a very important piece of a puzzle. I think with increased reporting it helps investigators and also the community at large.”

Brokos said, however, that Jews should not put their lives on hold for fear of violence.

“Instead of people living in fear, I encourage them to go about their daily business, but just be aware of their surroundings and rely on one another for safety and security,” she said.

“If we stop going to service, or walking to synagogue, or amending our daily routines,” she said, “then fear has won, and we can’t let that happen to us here in Pittsburgh.”

Maurice Matthews, the Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman, said the police are “always in constant communication” with the Jewish community and also urged immediate reporting of any incidents.