Thursday, June 24th | 14 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

10 Years After Release From Hamas Captivity, Gilad Shalit Gets Married

IDF’s Kochavi Meets With Sullivan, Intelligence Officials to Discuss Regional Security

At Virtual UN Event, Israel Commits to Phasing Out Fossil Fuels by 2050

Former Israeli Tourism Minister Appointed Consul General in New York

Iran to Decide Whether to Extend IAEA Monitoring Deal After Expiry: Official

UK High Court Tells Agency to Reopen Case of Pharmacist, Al Quds March Leader Who Pinned Grenfell Tragedy on ‘Zionists’

Russia Says It Chases British Destroyer Out of Crimea Waters With Warning Shots, Bombs

‘My Child Doesn’t Want to be Jewish Anymore’: Dutch Education Ministry Urged to Clamp Down on ‘Free Palestine’ Antisemitic Bullying

Bipartisan Bill to Sanction Those Financing Hamas Terror Introduced in Congress

Top Pittsburgh Jewish Organization Warns Local Jews Following Series of Antisemitic Incidents

June 24, 2021 9:09 am
0

10 Years After Release From Hamas Captivity, Gilad Shalit Gets Married

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Gilad Shalit and Nitzan Shabbat. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Gilad Shalit, a former IDF soldier who spent five years as a prisoner of Hamas, and Nitzan Shabbat were married on Wednesday in a private ceremony in central Israel. The two got engaged in 2020 after a two-year courtship.

Shalit was captured by Hamas in a cross-border raid on June 25, 2006, and was held prisoner by the terrorist organization until his release in a prisoner-exchange deal in 2011.

Earlier this month, the terror group released new footage of Shalit during his captivity. The video was aired as part of an interview with a top Hamas official amid Egyptian-brokered talks aimed at solidifying the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on May 21, after 11 days of fighting that saw more than 4,300 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza.

Israel is demanding the return of two Israeli captives along with the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas as a pre-condition for permitting the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

June 24, 2021 9:05 am
0

IDF’s Kochavi Meets With Sullivan, Intelligence Officials to Discuss Regional Security

JNS.org - Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on...

In addition to friends and family, many of those who campaigned for Shalit’s release were in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The couple currently resides in central Israel. Shalit works for Bank Discount’s security department, while Shabbat works as both a social worker and an artist.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.