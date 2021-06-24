At Virtual UN Event, Israel Commits to Phasing Out Fossil Fuels by 2050

Thursday, June 24th | 14 Tammuz 5781

June 24, 2021 9:00 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – The Israeli Mission to the United Nations and Israel’s Ministry of Energy held a global, virtual event on the subject of Israeli innovation in energy on Tuesday. The event took place as part of a collaboration between Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and the United States, and Israel’s Ministry of Energy, led by Karine Elharrar.

“Energy consumption is one of the greatest sources of pollution in the world today,” Erdan said in his remarks. “With the devastating effects of climate change felt throughout the world, ensuring energy access will require a responsible and intentional devotion to our planet. This will be no easy task.”

“Rising to the challenge of meeting energy needs in a sustainable way will only be possible if revolutionary science and innovative technology are a key part of our approach,” he continued. “This reality is what has driven Israel’s energy policy in recent years. The Israeli government and Israeli companies have invested greatly in developing new, sustainable energy sources.”

