Former Israeli Tourism Minister Appointed Consul General in New York

JNS.org – Former Israeli Minister of Tourism Asaf Zamir was named Israel’s new consul general in New York on Tuesday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made the announcement, saying that Zamir “has the professional and interpersonal capabilities to represent the State of Israel with honor and pride.”

His start date has not been announced yet.

Zamir served as tourism minister during Benjamin Netanyahu’s government but resigned in October 2020. He was deputy mayor of Tel Aviv from 2008 to 2018, and a year later joined Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party.

