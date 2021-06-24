IDF’s Kochavi Meets With Sullivan, Intelligence Officials to Discuss Regional Security

Thursday, June 24th | 14 Tammuz 5781

June 24, 2021 9:05 am
avatar by JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi delivers a statement to the press at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday in Washington, DC, to discuss regional security challenges and Israeli concerns about the flaws of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The Trump administration withdrew from the deal in May 2018; the Biden administration is trying to renegotiate its terms and rejoin.

During the meeting, Kochavi noted a reasonable chance of renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, reported Army Radio.

The meeting was attended by Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and Cara Abercrombie, special advisor to the president on defense affairs.

Kochavi is also scheduled to talk with CIA Director William Burns and National Intelligence Director Avril Haynes to assess dangerous activities undertaken by Iran.

“In these meetings, Kohavi is presenting multiple ways to prevent Iran from acquiring military nuclear capabilities,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli chief of staff arrived in Washington on Sunday and is slated to return to Israel on Friday.

On Tuesday, Kochavi met with the Commander of the US Military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Frank McKenzie, as well as the Commander of US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Gen. Richard D. Clarke, in Tampa, Fla.

The IDF said that consultation included a panel chaired by the commander of CENTCOM, along with a series of intelligence and operational briefings.

