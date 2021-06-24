Seven Indicted for Murder of Jewish Lod Resident During May Riots

JNS.org – Israel’s Central District State Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that it had issued criminal indictments for seven suspects arrested on Sunday for the murder last month of Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua.

Yehoshua, 56, died after being stoned while sitting in his car on May 11, as riots rocked the mixed Arab-Jewish city during Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in Gaza. He died six days later.

The suspects — Yosef Kadaim (21), Walid Kadaim (25), Karim Bahlul (18), Iyad Marhala (20), Khaled Hasouna (51), Ahmad Danon (25) and Kamel Allah (21) — were charged with aggravated murder in a concerted act of terrorism, terrorism by means of stoning a vehicle, racially motivated sabotage of a vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Five of those indicted are Arab Israelis. The other two are Palestinians who were illegally staying in Israel at the time of the incident.