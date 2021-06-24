Thursday, June 24th | 14 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Seven Indicted for Murder of Jewish Lod Resident During May Riots

5,000 Burgers a Day: World’s First Cultured Meat Production Plant Opens in Israel

10 Years After Release From Hamas Captivity, Gilad Shalit Gets Married

IDF’s Kochavi Meets With Sullivan, Intelligence Officials to Discuss Regional Security

At Virtual UN Event, Israel Commits to Phasing Out Fossil Fuels by 2050

Former Israeli Tourism Minister Appointed Consul General in New York

Iran to Decide Whether to Extend IAEA Monitoring Deal After Expiry: Official

UK High Court Tells Agency to Reopen Case of Pharmacist, Al Quds March Leader Who Pinned Grenfell Tragedy on ‘Zionists’

Russia Says It Chases British Destroyer Out of Crimea Waters With Warning Shots, Bombs

‘My Child Doesn’t Want to be Jewish Anymore’: Dutch Education Ministry Urged to Clamp Down on ‘Free Palestine’ Antisemitic Bullying

June 24, 2021 9:15 am
0

Seven Indicted for Murder of Jewish Lod Resident During May Riots

avatar by JNS.org

Friends and family members of Yigal Yehoshua, who died after succumbing to his wounds, sustained during Arab-Jewish violence in the mixed city of Lod, wear Jewish prayer shawls during the mourning period following Yehoshua’s death, in Moshav Hadid, Israel May 23, 2021. Picture taken May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Israel’s Central District State Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that it had issued criminal indictments for seven suspects arrested on Sunday for the murder last month of Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua.

Yehoshua, 56, died after being stoned while sitting in his car on May 11, as riots rocked the mixed Arab-Jewish city during Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in Gaza. He died six days later.

The suspects — Yosef Kadaim (21), Walid Kadaim (25), Karim Bahlul (18), Iyad Marhala (20), Khaled Hasouna (51), Ahmad Danon (25) and Kamel Allah (21) — were charged with aggravated murder in a concerted act of terrorism, terrorism by means of stoning a vehicle, racially motivated sabotage of a vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Five of those indicted are Arab Israelis. The other two are Palestinians who were illegally staying in Israel at the time of the incident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.