Gal Gadot Reminisces About Conan O’Brien’s Visit to Her Tel Aviv Home as He Ends ‘Conan’ Talk Show

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot gave a send-off to Conan O’Brien on Friday after he aired the last episode of his TBS show “Conan” and ended his 28-year career as a late night talk show host.

Gadot shared on Twitter photos from her various appearances on O’Brien’s show, including when they worked out together before the first “Wonder Woman” film debuted in 2017 and when she was a guest on “Conan” with her “Justice League” cast members in 2016. Another photo highlighted the moment O’Brien surprised Gadot in 2017 at her apartment in Tel Aviv.

Gadot tagged O’Brien in the Twitter post and said, “I’ll miss your show @TeamCoco but I’m sure I’ll see you again! Just next time pls give me the heads up before crashing my house in Tel Aviv.”

“Conan” was created in 2010 and went on hiatus in 2018, returning months later as a half-hour show without a band. O’Brien plans to debut a weekly variety show on HBO Max, according to NPR.