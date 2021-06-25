Phoenix Children’s Hospital Lets Go of Doctor Who Accused Israel of Cannibalism

JNS.org – A doctor who worked in radiology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona is no longer affiliated with the center after posting on social media that Israel was a state based on inhumanity and even cannibalism, reinventing one of the oldest antisemitic tropes.

“All children in the care of Phoenix Children’s receive hope, healing and the best possible health care, regardless of race, color, disability, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or national origin. After a thorough review of the facts related to this matter, this individual is no longer providing care at Phoenix Children’s,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Stopantisemitism.org acknowledged the hospital for its swift action, posting on Twitter: “Thank you Phoenix Children’s for standing strongly against antisemitism and your quick handling of the matter!”

On May 26, Dr. Fidaa Wishah wrote a post saying, “We will uncover your thirst to kill our Palestinian children. … We sense your fear. The fear of your collapse. A state based on atrocity, inhumanity, racism and cannibalism never last long! Hey #israel … your end is coming sooner than you think.”