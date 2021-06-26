Canada Adds Three Groups and Neo-Nazi to its Terror Blacklist

i24 News – Canada on Friday added three new names to its blacklist of terrorist groups and individuals which includes an Islamist militant group, two white supremacist organizations – including one accused of participating in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill – and a self-identified American neo-Nazi.

The Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, white nationalist groups Three Percenters and Aryan Strikeforce, as well as American James Mason, join 73 other entities on the blacklist.

“Intolerance and hate have no place in our society, and the Government of Canada will continue to do everything possible to protect Canadians from all threats, including terrorism and violent extremism,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement.

Canada began adding names to its blacklist following a series of violent attacks, including the murder of six Muslim worshipers in a Quebec mosque in 2017 and a ram pickup attack in Toronto the following year by members of extreme right-wing organizations.

James Mason is a neo-Nazi from the “Atomwaffen Division” accused of providing instructions on the functioning of a terrorist cell. He is only the second individual to appear in the rankings, alongside former Afghan Mujahedin leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who was inscribed on the list in 2005.

Members of the Three Percenters have been accused by US authorities of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan in the United States and face conspiracy charges in connection with the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

At the same time, members of the Aryan Strikeforce in Britain and the United States were convicted of manufacturing chemical weapons and planning a suicide attack targeting protesters at a rally in Pennsylvania in 2016.

Being added to the blacklist of terrorist entities in Canada allows authorities to freeze their assets and prosecute their members or associates for carrying out extremist activities.

Financial transactions with listed individuals or groups are also prohibited.