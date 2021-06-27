Sunday, June 27th | 17 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Releases Two Women Activists, Says Rights Group

‘Arab Alliance’ Meets in Iraq in First Visit in Decades by an Egyptian Leader

Israel Summons Polish Envoy Over Holocaust Property Bill

Documenting Years of Antisemitism at Fairfax, Virginia Public Schools

American Scholars Feature Prominently in Palestinian Terrorist’s Conference

Facebook Israel Invites Small Businesses to Its Commerce School

Who Really Cares About the Palestinians?

The Irrational Faith in Reason of the Liberal Intellectual

The ‘Right’ Way to Be Antisemitic, According to Human Rights Watch

Iran Rejects Extension of Nuclear-Monitoring Deal With IAEA

June 27, 2021 11:55 am
0

Israel: Drive-By Shooting Kills Parents and Teenage Daughter, Wounds Nine-Year-Old Girl

avatar by i24 News

Israeli police inspect the scene where Yousef and Nawal Jerushi were shot dead along with their 16-year-old daughter, near the town of Ailabun, on June 26, 2021. Basel Awidat/Flash90

i24 News – A man and woman and their teenaged daughter were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Israel’s north, Saturday afternoon.

Yousef Jaroushi, 58, his 46-year-old wife Nawal, and their 16-year-old daughter Rayan were found shot dead in a vehicle, with a nine-year-old girl with moderate gunshot wounds nearby, the Times of Israel reported.

The family had moved from Ramle to live in Deir Hanna in the last month, according to Haaretz.

Police suspect the incident was criminal in nature rather than ideological.

A torched vehicle with a Kalashnikov rifle was found nearby, and the shooting was assessed to be a planned ambush, Kan reported, citing a source involved in the investigation.

Rampant gun crime is a problem plaguing Israel’s Arab community.

The National Committee of the Heads of the Arab Local Authorities called on the government to take action on the matter of violence in Arab communities.

“Again the lawlessness is rampant and, once again, weapons in the hands of criminals cost human lives. The new government must bring justice and stop the madness immediately,” the statement read.

Hours earlier a restaurant at the Mahanayim Junction in northern Israel was attacked, with someone spraying the business with over 50 rounds from an automatic weapon while the staff was inside.

Channel 12 news reported that police are examining the possibility that the restaurant attack was part of a criminal gang extorting protection money from the business.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.