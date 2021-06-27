Israel: Drive-By Shooting Kills Parents and Teenage Daughter, Wounds Nine-Year-Old Girl

i24 News – A man and woman and their teenaged daughter were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Israel’s north, Saturday afternoon.

Yousef Jaroushi, 58, his 46-year-old wife Nawal, and their 16-year-old daughter Rayan were found shot dead in a vehicle, with a nine-year-old girl with moderate gunshot wounds nearby, the Times of Israel reported.

The family had moved from Ramle to live in Deir Hanna in the last month, according to Haaretz.

Police suspect the incident was criminal in nature rather than ideological.

A torched vehicle with a Kalashnikov rifle was found nearby, and the shooting was assessed to be a planned ambush, Kan reported, citing a source involved in the investigation.

Rampant gun crime is a problem plaguing Israel’s Arab community.

The National Committee of the Heads of the Arab Local Authorities called on the government to take action on the matter of violence in Arab communities.

“Again the lawlessness is rampant and, once again, weapons in the hands of criminals cost human lives. The new government must bring justice and stop the madness immediately,” the statement read.

Hours earlier a restaurant at the Mahanayim Junction in northern Israel was attacked, with someone spraying the business with over 50 rounds from an automatic weapon while the staff was inside.

Channel 12 news reported that police are examining the possibility that the restaurant attack was part of a criminal gang extorting protection money from the business.