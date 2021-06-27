Sunday, June 27th | 17 Tammuz 5781

June 27, 2021 11:27 am
President Rivlin Heads to the United States for Last Trip as Head of State

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin speaks during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, after a working lunch, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin flew to the United States on Saturday evening, where he will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden, as well as members of Congress and senior United Nations officials on a final overseas visit as head of state.

“I am leaving for the last time as president and on behalf of the State of Israel on a farewell visit to Israel’s closest ally and friend in the world — the United States of America,” Rivlin said.

“During my visit, I will meet President Joe Biden, a true friend of the State of Israel for many years, and I will thank him for his constant concern for the security of Israel and its citizens,” he said.

“I will also be holding meetings at the UN to discuss regional issues on our calendar and meet with the American Jewish community that is so dear to our hearts,” he added.

Rivlin is due to land in New York on Sunday morning and in the evening meet with leaders of major Jewish organizations in Manhattan, as well as Israel’s ambassador to the United States and the UN Gilad Erdan.

He will travel to Washington on Monday morning for talks with Joe Biden in the Oval Office before a meeting with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as other congressional leaders from both parties.

He will return to Israel on Tuesday evening after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several foreign ambassadors.

Ahead of his trip, Reuven Rivlin met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, coordinating his message to Washington with the leaders of the new government.

