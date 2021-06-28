Monday, June 28th | 19 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden in WH Meeting With Rivlin: US Commitment to Israel ‘Iron-clad’

Israel Allows Fuel Tankers Into Gaza as PM Presses Egypt on Return of Captives Held in Strip

Yale Jewish Groups Denounce ‘Betrayal’ of Undergrad Council Resolution Condemning Israel

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino: Using Israel as Backdrop for a Movie Would be ‘Fantastic’

From La Quenelle to Le Sestrel: Inside the Cryptocurrency Scam Pushed by Convicted French Antisemite Dieudonné

World’s Leading Children’s Book Authors Group Apologizes Over Condemnation of Antisemitism

US Defends Strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-Backed Militias Vow Revenge

‘Hostility from All Directions’: National Report Confirms Rise in German Antisemitism Fueled by Pandemic

US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

It’s Not Anti-Israel, It’s Antisemitic

June 28, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Biden in WH Meeting With Rivlin: US Commitment to Israel ‘Iron-clad’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden meets with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in Washington, DC, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden, in a meeting on Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, said his commitment to Israel is “iron-clad” and he looks forward to meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett soon.

Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.

“My commitment to Israel is … iron-clad,” Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran.

“What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch,” Biden said.

Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalize relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.