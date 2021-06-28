Monday, June 28th | 18 Tammuz 5781

June 28, 2021 9:32 am
Erdan Resigns as Israel’s US Ambassador, Retains Role as UN Envoy

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israel’s envoy to the United Nations announced on Sunday that he would be resigning from his simultaneous post as ambassador to the United States, pending the appointment of a replacement.

“It was a true honor to represent Israel to our closest ally,” Erdan said on social media.

“During my tenure, I worked to establish ties with the Biden admin, as well as to strengthen the bipartisan support [for Israel]. Those ties were proven during the Gaza operation [“Guardian of the Walls”], when the US halted anti-Israel initiatives in the UN Security Council and approved additional funding for the Iron Dome,” he tweeted.

“I believe it is up to the current [Israeli] government to appoint an ambassador [who] will represent it politically with the [US] administration. However, I will continue to defend Israel at the UN and fight for justice in the international arena,” he added.

June 28, 2021 12:30 pm
US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

Erdan, who has previously served as regional cooperation minister and public security minister, was appointed to his post as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in July 2020, replacing Danny Danon, who had served in the role since 2015.

His additional appointment as the country’s envoy to Washington went into effect in January 2021, replacing Ron Dermer, who had served in the role since 2013. The only other Israeli figure to have filled both ambassadorial roles at once was the late diplomat Abba Eban, who served as a dual envoy from 1950 until 1959.

Erdan hails from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, which—following the formation of the new governing coalition—now leads the opposition in the Knesset.

