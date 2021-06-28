Israel’s COVID Czar Named New Health Ministry Director

JNS.org – Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday named National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Professor Nachman Ash as the director-general of the Health Ministry.

The nomination follows the resignation of current Health Ministry chief, Prof. Hezi Levi, who is slated to resume his position as director of the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

Ash was named head of Israel’s national effort against the global pandemic in October 2020.

“Prof. Ash brings to the important position of Health Ministry chief rich professional experience, and—most importantly—his considerations are always socially sensitive,” Horowitz said.

Ash thanked Horowitz “for the faith placed in me” and said, “It is a great privilege to lead Israel’s excellent healthcare system.”