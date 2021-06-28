Monday, June 28th | 18 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

World’s Leading Children’s Book Authors Group Apologizes Over Condemnation of Antisemitism

US Defends Strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-Backed Militias Vow Revenge

‘Hostility from All Directions’: National Report Confirms Rise in German Antisemitism Fueled by Pandemic

US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

It’s Not Anti-Israel, It’s Antisemitic

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Battling Cancer at Age 3 Helped Her Connect to Terminally-Ill Character in ‘Asia’

How Many Gaza Palestinians Were Killed by Hamas Rockets in May?

TripActions Seizing Fintech Opportunity After COVID-19 Pivot

South Korea to Develop ‘Iron Dome’-Style Defense System to Counter North’s Artillery

Examining Meyer Lansky on Film

June 28, 2021 9:25 am
0

Israel’s COVID Czar Named New Health Ministry Director

avatar by JNS.org

A woman receives a vaccination against COVID-19 at a temporary Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation (HMO) centre, at a basketball court in Petah Tikva, Israel January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday named National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Professor Nachman Ash as the director-general of the Health Ministry.

The nomination follows the resignation of current Health Ministry chief, Prof. Hezi Levi, who is slated to resume his position as director of the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

Ash was named head of Israel’s national effort against the global pandemic in October 2020.

“Prof. Ash brings to the important position of Health Ministry chief rich professional experience, and—most importantly—his considerations are always socially sensitive,” Horowitz said.

Ash thanked Horowitz “for the faith placed in me” and said, “It is a great privilege to lead Israel’s excellent healthcare system.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.