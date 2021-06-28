Monday, June 28th | 18 Tammuz 5781

June 28, 2021 11:49 am
South Korea to Develop ‘Iron Dome’-Style Defense System to Counter North’s Artillery

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook talks to German Defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (not pictured) during their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2021. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

South Korea approved plans on Monday to pursue a $2.6-billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” designed to protect against North Korea’s arsenal of long-range guns and rockets, the defense acquisition agency said.

A large part of the area surrounding Seoul, the capital, is home to about half the population of 52 million, and lies within range of the neighbor’s long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers.

Late last year the government’s defense blueprint called for the development of a “Korean-style Iron Dome” that can defend Seoul and key facilities.

On Monday a committee presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook approved the project, expected to be completed around 2035 at a cost of $2.6 billion, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

“Through this project, it is expected that the ability to respond to the threat of enemy long-range artillery will be strengthened, as well as securing domestic technology and creating domestic jobs,” it said.

The Ministry of National Defense has said while existing weapons such as the Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems are designed to target the North’s increasingly capable short-range ballistic missiles, the new system aims to protect against long-range artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Pyongyang does not comment on its military deployment, but experts believe most of North Korea’s 13,600 guns and multiple rocket launchers are positioned near the border, about 25 miles distant from Seoul.

