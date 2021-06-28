Monday, June 28th | 18 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Defends Strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-Backed Militias Vow Revenge

‘Hostility from All Directions’: National Report Confirms Rise in German Antisemitism Fueled by Pandemic

US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

It’s Not Anti-Israel, It’s Antisemitic

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Battling Cancer at Age 3 Helped Her Connect to Terminally-Ill Character in ‘Asia’

How Many Gaza Palestinians Were Killed by Hamas Rockets in May?

TripActions Seizing Fintech Opportunity After COVID-19 Pivot

South Korea to Develop ‘Iron Dome’-Style Defense System to Counter North’s Artillery

Examining Meyer Lansky on Film

Israel Has Seen Just One Death From COVID-19 in Past Two Weeks Despite Rise in Cases

June 28, 2021 12:30 pm
0

US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

avatar by i24 News

Naftali Bennett, Israeli parliament member from the Yamina party, gives a statement at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Jerusalem and Washington have reportedly been in talks to coordinate Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s first visit to the White House where he will meet US President Joe Biden as early as July, Hebrew-language media out Walla News revealed on Monday.
Israeli officials told Walla that Bennett’s office and the Biden administration want the visit to take place as soon as possible.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that talks are underway to coordinate a visit to the White House, adding that a final date will be set soon.

An American source claimed that the fact that President Biden called Bennett just two hours after taking the oath of office as prime minister shows how interested the White House is in working with him.

The source added that Washington believes that the current Israeli government, which is made up of eight parties with a wide range of ideological views, is an example for other countries where cooperation can exist despite clear political divisions.

Related coverage

June 28, 2021 12:17 pm
0

TripActions Seizing Fintech Opportunity After COVID-19 Pivot

CTech - "In the five years prior to the Coronavirus, TripActions grew by 500% every year, and then in one...

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House on Monday.

Rivlin, who is at the end of his seven-year term in office as president, is making the journey to the United States as part of a diplomatic retirement tour.

Rivlin will also hold a meeting with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as other congressional leaders from both parties after speaking with the US president.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.